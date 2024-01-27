Australian Open 2024 prize money has record increase

The 112th installment of the Australian Open is set to open on Saturday, January 13 live from Melbourne, Australia. ESPN will have Day 1 coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday on ESPN+ and coverage picks up at midnight ET on ESPN2.

Top-tier tennis participants will have an extra incentive to perform in this year’s 2024 Australian Open. According to Tennis Australia, the grand prize pot is expected to be a record-setting $86.5 million. This is a $10 million increase from 2023, as the Men’s/Women’s singles winners will take home $3.15 million.

The latest purse updates also pay out well for those who are early exits, as participants that lose in the early portion of the tournament will also receive a higher payday. Players who face defeat in the first-round will earn $120,000, a 13% increase from last year’s pay rate.

Overall, the tournament is clearly prioritizing its players as a new gym, state-of-the-art ice baths, urban playground and coaches lounge alongside are also on the horizon for the Open.

Currently, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is a +100 betting favorite to take home the Men’s singles, per Draftkings Sportsbook. WTA women’s no. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek is the betting favorite on the women’s side with +240 odds to win.

For full payout details courtesy of Tennis Australia, take a look below.

Australian Open 2024 prize money payouts