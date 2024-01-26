Report: Michigan promotes OC Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh as head coach

The Michigan Wolverines have promoted offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He replaces Jim Harbaugh, who accepted the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job earlier in the week. With this move, Moore becomes the first African-American head football coach at the University of Michigan.

Moore’s promotion was a no-brainer as he served as the acting head coach for four games this past season while Harbaugh served multiple suspensions during the team’s national title run. He led the Wolverines to a 31-6 victory over Bowling Green at the beginning of the season before taking the helm in November after the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh at the height of the sign-stealing scandal. Victories over Penn State and Maryland was followed up with a 30-24 win over arch enemy Ohio State, a victory that made him the shoo-in frontrunner for the job in the event that Harbaugh would bolt for the NFL. He’d return to his OC duties for the Big Ten Championship Game and Michigan’s run through the College Football Playoffs.

He received tons of support from players and Michigan fans alike and offers a sense of continuity for the program.