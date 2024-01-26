Australian Open Odds: Best Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Women’s Final

The Australian Open women’s final has arrived!

Qinwen Zheng vs Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka has been on a mission every time she’s stepped on the court in Melbourne.

The No. 2 ranked player in the world has run through a gauntlet to reach the final stage of this competition, defeating Barbora Krejcikova and Coco Gauff in back-to-back matches. What’s even more impressive about this run is that the 25-year-old has done it without dropping a set. In fact, she’s only dropped 26 total games throughout six matches.

It should come as no surprise that I’m rolling with Aryna to continue that trend en route to defending her Australian Open title. This isn’t indicative of any disrespect towards Zheng, who is in the midst of a fantastic tournament.

These two have faced off just once before, but it was not too long ago, as Sabalenka cruised to a 6-1 6-4 straight-set victory in the 2023 U.S. Open. I expect a relatively similar result this time around.

