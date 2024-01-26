Australian Open Odds: Best Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Men’s Final

The Australian Open men’s final has arrived!

Find my favorite bet for the upcoming match between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev below.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev

Entering this matchup, Sinner and Medvedev couldn’t have put together more opposing runs throughout the tournament.

For the 22-year-old Italian seeking his first Grand Slam title, it’s been a virtually flawless stretch of six matches to get to the final. He cruised through his first five in straight sets, then handed Novak Djokovic one of his most emphatic losses in recent memory in the semi-final. It’s hard to put together a better single-season tournament resume than that.

For Medvedev, it’s been a tale of gritty, ugly wins to get here. The 27-year-old has gone all five sets in three of his six matches, including a dramatic comeback down 2-0 against Alexander Zverev in the semi-final.

These two have faced off nine times over the years, with Medvedev holding a 6-3 advantage. However, Sinner has emerged victorious in three straight, and their last two bouts have gone the distance.

I’m expecting that trend to continue in their upcoming match. All signs are pointing in the youngster’s favor, but Medvedev certainly won’t go down without a fight. This contest should go at least four deep sets, with five being a very real possibility.

