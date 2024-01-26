Pick on the Total for Manhattan-Canisius on January 26

In a highly competitive MAAC, the Manhattan Jaspers and Canisius Golden Griffins find themselves at the bottom of the conference standings and looking to rise up as the two square off in Buffalo on Friday.

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins (-8, 143)

Both teams enter Friday with defenses that have plenty of weaknesses with Canisius 200th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while Manhattan is 266th in this category.

The root cause of Manhattan’s defensive woes is related to their overall guard play as the team is 291st in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and are allowing lots of open passing lanes with the team 356th in assist per possessions allowed.

This should aid a Canisius offense that needs to get right as the team that has failed to exceed 70 points in regulation, which excludes points scored in overtime, in seven straight games.

Despite the recent offensive funk and an injury the team is dealing with to second-leading scorer Siem Uijtendaal, the Golden Griffins are 133rd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage and 43rd in offensive rebound rate at home, grabbing 34.7% of missed shots as an offensive rebound.

Both teams are also playing at tempos that are similar with Canisius 156th out of the Division I teams in possessions per game while Manhattan is just a bit faster at 117th entering Thursday in possessions per game.

Coupled with the tempo of both teams leading to more possessions for each team, neither team is forcing turnovers with Canisius 241st in turnovers forced per play on defense and Manhattan 251st in this category.

With Manhattan having allowed at least 70 points in 13 of their last 14 games against Division I opponents and Canisius having surrendered at least 70 points in 11 of their last 13 games, these two struggling offenses will find their groove on Friday,

The Play: Manhattan vs. Canisius Over 143