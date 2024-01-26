Thunder vs. Pelicans pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, January 26

We have a potential playoff preview in the Western Conference this evening as the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City (31-13) has jumped up to No. 2 in the West by rattling off four straight victories, last toppling the Spurs in a 140-114 blowout on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 32 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds as the Thunder completely left San Antonio in the dust in the second half. New Orleans (26-18) exploded on offense against the Jazz on Tuesday, winning a 153-124 track meet. The Pelicans shot roughly 58% from the field as all of their starters put up at least 17 points in the victory.

There are no notable injuries for either team ahead of this contest.

New Orleans enters this game as a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 239. This game is a virtual pick ‘em on the moneyline with the Pelicans listed at -115 and the Thunder listed at -105.

Thunder vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +1

This game is understandably a virtual toss up as both teams have been playing well throughout the month of January. The Thunder have plenty of momentum right now and they would tie Minnesota for the top spot in the west with a win this evening. They are also 13-8-1 against the spread on the road, so I’ll take them to win outright tonight against the Pelicans.

Over/Under: Over 239

While I don’t think either team will have the offensive explosions they did in their previous games, I do think that they’ll get loose and each get into the 120s tonight. I’ll go with the over here.