Cavaliers vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, January 26

Friday’s NBA slate will feature the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET, the second game of a back-to-back between these two teams.

This is also the Bucks’ second game since the firing of head coach Adrian Griffin and assistant Joe Prunty will once again serve as the interim for tonight. Doc Rivers has reportedly agreed on a deal to become the new head coach, but the organization has yet to confirm the news.

Milwaukee (31-13) was clearly not phased by the coaching change, as it took care of business against the Cavs in a 126-116 victory on Wednesday. The Bucks never trailed in the contest as Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a triple-double with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. Cleveland (26-16) had its eight-game win streak snapped in this game and lost despite shooting 51% from the field.

On the injury front, Antetokounmpo is dealing with back spasms but is listed as probable for the Bucks. For the Cavs, Evan Mobley (knee) is still out, but is making progress in workouts and is expected to be back within the next week. Darius Garland (jaw) also remains out.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 237.5. The Bucks are listed as a -225 moneyline favorite, making the Cavaliers a +185 underdog.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +5.5

Cleveland’s loss on Wednesday came as a result of Milwaukee playing lights out and Antetokounmpo putting up a monster performance. The Cavs have still been the hottest team in the last three weeks and will be itching to get back into the win column while the Bucks still deal with the coaching transition. Cleveland is 8-5-2 against the spread this year and I’m picking the Cavs to win outright tonight.

Over/Under: Under 237.5

Milwaukee overs at home have been money this year and I’m tempted to take it after Wednesday’s game where both teams shot over 50% from the field. However, given that they just played each other, I expect necessary adjustments being made on both sides to make things a bit more difficult for the other side. I’ll lean towards the under here.