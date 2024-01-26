NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 26

Eight games will tip off Friday in the NBA and that presents plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings NBA DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks, $5,000

Lively is riding the DFS value line tonight as Dallas pays a visit to the Atlanta Hawks this evening. The rookie has averaged 23.9 DKFP per game this year, but his numbers have fallen below that in his previous two outings as he’s failed to crack double-digits in points and rebounds. However, the Hawks are a mess right now and this presents a chance for him to get back to his season averages. I’d consider him for my lineup tonight.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,800

Powell stepped up big for the Clippers in their win over the Lakers on Tuesday, offering up 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks to earn 30.25 DKFP for managers. He’s been a solid presence off the bench and will be facing a Toronto Raptors team that has been vulnerable on the defensive end throughout the year. I’d carve out a space for Powell.

Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic, $4,300

Wagner had been in a bit of a funk the past few weeks, but he stepped up with 15 points and four rebounds in their loss to the Cavaliers on Monday. That got him to just above his season average in fantasy points and going up against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, I think he can put forth another solid effort and yield 20+ DKFP for DFS users. Take a flyer on him at his price.