Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

There are eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. That gives bettors plenty of opportunities when it comes to finding player props to target. Here’s a look at some of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Hawks (+205)

The Mavericks superstar guard returned from a three-game absence with back-to-back triple-doubles before falling two rebounds and one assist short of making it three in a row Wednesday against the Suns. Doncic has been a dominant force against the Hawks, averaging 23.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game across eight meetings with two triple-doubles. I like him to have a monster showing as long as the score stays relatively close, even if Kyrie Irving does suit up after missing the last game.

Alperen Sengun over 5.5 assists vs. Hornets (-110)

The Rockets big man has quietly been one of the rising stars of the season, averaging 22.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He’s been distributing the ball well of late, averaging seven assists per game over the last five contests and going over this line four times. His lone under came with five assists. The Hornets rank 27th in opponent assists allowed, so this is a great matchup for Sengun to go over this line again.

Bradley Beal over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Pacers (+150)

Phoenix’s third star has taken a backseat to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker over the last few games, so it’s easy to forget about him. However, Beal has shown he can be a threat offensively and has gone over this mark in the last two games. He’s shooting 37.9% from deep since returning to action and gets to play a Pacers side ranking 19th in opponent three-point percentage allowed. Beal missed his lone attempt from deep against Indiana Sunday, but he should be able to top this line tonight.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds vs. Raptors (-120)

The Raptors rank 26th in opponent rebounds allowed since dealing Pascal Siakam, which means Leonard should be able to have a strong night on the glass against his former team. The Clippers star has gone over this line three times in the last five games, including an 11-rebound showing against the Lakers in a triple-double effort. The board man gets paid, and Leonard should be able to grab 7+ rebounds tonight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 35+ points vs. Cavaliers (+145)

You can take the Greek Freak to record 30+ points at -155 if you want less risk, but the Bucks star should be able to at least replicate his performance from Wednesday against the Cavaliers tonight. Antetokounmpo is officially considered probable with back spasms, so be sure to check the final injury report to make sure he’s in. Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points per game over the last 10 and has hit this mark three times. As long as this game stays close, he should be able to hang another monster scoring number on Cleveland.