Breaking down the 2024 All-Star starters from the Western Conference

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to its traditional East vs. West format, so here’s a look at the starters for the Western Conference.

West All-Star Starters 2024

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

F: Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

F: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

There are no surprises here either, and it’s nice to see Gilgeous-Alexander getting some recognition after making his first All-Star Game last year. Timberwolves rising forward Anthony Edwards not being a starter is odd, although he was never going to get more fan votes than Durant and James given the market constraints. Edwards should be in as a reserve. We’re also likely to see Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the reserve section. A case could’ve been made for Leonard as a starter but he was not going to beat out James in the LA market vote and national fan vote.