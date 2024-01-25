 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the 2024 All-Star starters from the Western Conference

Here are the starters for the West at the 2024 All-Star Game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 25, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to its traditional East vs. West format, so here’s a look at the starters for the Western Conference.

West All-Star Starters 2024

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
F: Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
F: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

There are no surprises here either, and it’s nice to see Gilgeous-Alexander getting some recognition after making his first All-Star Game last year. Timberwolves rising forward Anthony Edwards not being a starter is odd, although he was never going to get more fan votes than Durant and James given the market constraints. Edwards should be in as a reserve. We’re also likely to see Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the reserve section. A case could’ve been made for Leonard as a starter but he was not going to beat out James in the LA market vote and national fan vote.

