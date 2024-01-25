Breaking down the 2024 All-Star starters from the Eastern Conference

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to its traditional East vs. West format, so here’s a look at the starters for the Eastern Conference.

East All-Star Starters 2024

G: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

G: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

There’s no issues here, although Lillard getting the nod over guards in bigger markets like Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown is interesting. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell missing out as a starter is also interesting, considering his impressive play to keep the team afloat amid injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. I expect all three players to be part of the reserve team.

Embiid and Antetokounmpo are battling for the MVP award, with Tatum being more of an under-the-radar candidate in that particular category. There’s no obvious exclusions when it comes to the East starters for this showcase game.