Reignmakers PGA TOUR & UFC Pack Break Schedule for January 29 - February 1

Get ready for the excitement as PGA pack breaks kick off on Monday, January 29!

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Pack Breaks will be running all season long! All drops come with the opportunity to secure Reignmaker 1/1 Supercharged cards that come with HUGE benefits:

5x Franchise Score

Renewable for same player at RM tier for 2025 via Trade-In (+ RM Token) - player must be eligible to play for the 2024 season.

Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Monday, January 29 through Thursday, February 1...

Reignmakers PGA TOUR & UFC Pack Break Drop Schedule

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Monday, January 29

Break #1 (PGA PREMIER) - $49.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST & breaking @ 4 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 15 Break Exclusive ELITE Teebox Packs & 15 Break Exclusive RARE Teebox Packs.

Break #2 (UFC PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 11 a.m. EST & breaking at 4:30 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 10 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 20 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Tuesday, January 30

Break #1 (PGA STANDARD) - $59.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 15 Break Exclusive ELITE Teebox Packs & 30 Break Exclusive RARE Teebox Packs.

Break #2 (PGA PREMIER) - $129.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 4:30 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 40 Break Exclusive ELITE Teebox Packs & 20 Break Exclusive RARE Teebox Packs.

Wednesday, January 31

Break #1 (PGA STANDARD) - $24.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 4 Break Exclusive ELITE Teebox Packs & 15 Break Exclusive RARE Teebox Packs.

Break #2 (PGA PREMIER) - $94.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 4:15 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 30 Break Exclusive ELITE Teebox Packs & 25 Break Exclusive RARE Teebox Packs.

Break #3 (PGA PREMIER) - $106.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST & breaking at 4:40 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 35 Break Exclusive ELITE Teebox Packs & 25 Break Exclusive RARE Teebox Packs.

Thursday, February 1

Break #1 (PGA STANDARD) - $49.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 10 Break Exclusive ELITE Teebox Packs & 40 Break Exclusive RARE Teebox Packs.

Break #2 (PGA PREMIER) - $119.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 4:20 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 40 Break Exclusive ELITE Teebox Packs & 25 Break Exclusive RARE Teebox Packs.

DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.

Note on Multi Purchase

All breaks will begin with an initial primary purchase limit of 3. From thereafter, purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:

1 Hour following start of drop: Increase to 10

2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 20

3 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 50

When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks

Streams for each day’s breaks will begin at 4 p.m. EST and run on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

