2024 NFL Championship Weekend Best Bets and Teaser

Pat Mayo, Rob Pizzola and Cam Stewart give their 2024 NFL Championship Round best bets on DraftKings Sportsbook with their Gold, Silver and Bronze Selections of the Week.

Championship Best Bets, Teaser | Champ Round Game Picks

2024 NFL Championship Weekend Best Bets: Gold Picks

Mayo: David Montgomery o43.5 Rushing Yards

Pizzola: Harrison Butker o1.5 Field Goals

Cam: George Kittle o60.5 Receiving Yards

2024 NFL Championship Weekend Best Bets: Silver Picks

Mayo: Marquez Valdes-Scantling u1.5 Receptions

Pizzola: Gus Edwards u0.5 Receptions

Cam: Justice Hill o33.5 Rushing Yards

2024 NFL Championship Weekend Best Bets: Bronze Picks

Mayo: Brock Purdy o7.5 Rushing Yards

Pizzola: SF o29.5 Points

Cam: BAL + SF ML parlay

2024 NFL Championship Weekend Best Bets: GROUP TEASER

6-Point Teaser: SF -1/KC+9.5

6-Point Teaser: SF/DET o45.5 + u50.5

2024 NFL Championship Weekend Best Bets: Last Week

Gold: 3-0-0

Silver: 3-0-0

Bronze: 1-2-0

Group Teaser: WIN

2024 NFL Season Record

Mayo: Gold 12-9-0; Silver 9-12-0; Bronze 5-15-1

Pizzola: Gold 12-8-1; Silver 13-9-0; Bronze 11-9-1

Cam: Gold 12-8-1; Silver 13-8-0; Bronze 12-9-0

Group Teaser: 8-10

*All lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

