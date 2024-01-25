Pick on the Spread for San Francisco-Gonzaga on January 25

Typically the Gonzaga Bulldogs are atop the the West Coast Conference no nobody other than St. Mary’s and BYU to challenge them, but the San Francisco Dons enter their clash with Gonzaga in Spokane on Thursday with a better overall record and with a chance to make a statement.

San Francisco Dons vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (-10, 149)

Where the Dons have shined brightest this season is on defense, ranking 10th in the country overall in points allowed on a per possession basis, and are fourth in this category specifically in games played away from home.

The key to San Francisco’s defensive success has been winning in the paint with the team allowing an offensive rebound on just 21.3% of opponents missed shots this season, which ranks 17th in the country.

Controlling the interior does trickle to the offensive side things for San Francisco as well with the team 10th in the country with a 2-point shooting percentage at 58.3%. The offensive falloff away from home is also far less than of most teams, ranking eighth in the country in 2-point shooting percentage away from home at 57.5%.

While the Gonzaga offense is always reliant on being efficient inside the 3-point arc, ranking in the top seven in 2-point shooting percentage since the 2016-17 season, the team is especially so this season with their 3-point shooting percentage at 32.8%, which ranks 217th in the nation.

For as good as San Francisco has played on defense, the team has also been solid on offense, ranking 42nd nationally in points scored on a per possession basis and with the Dons also limiting the amount of clean possessions opponents get, ranking 19th in the nation’s top in turnovers forced per offensive play, the Dons will gave themselves a chance to spring the upset in The Kennel.

The Play: San Francisco +10