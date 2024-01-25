How the public is betting NFL Conference Championship games on Thursday

There are only two weeks left in the 2023-24 NFL season. This week, the conference championships games will be held, with the winners representing their respective conferences in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, while the San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

With four days until kickoff, let’s look at how the public is betting on the game as of Thursday, January 25, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NFL Playoff odds

Conference Championships betting splits on Jan. 25

No. 1 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (67% handle, 56% bets)

Over/Under: Over 44.5 (78% handle, 83% bets)

Moneyline: Chiefs +160 (33% handle, 53% bets)

This game is full of paradoxes as the public believes that the Ravens will cover the spread but somehow lose, which isn’t possible. Kansas City heads into this game with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, and this will be quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ second-career road game. The Chiefs would be heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years.

The Ravens are playing in their first AFC Championship Game in the Lamar Jackson era. The likely MVP winner led Baltimore to a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans, and it is worth noting that the game was tied 10-10 at halftime. Baltimore’s ability to make adjustments in the game is what gives them an edge. The Ravens are well-rounded and should be able to win and cover the spread in this game. Despite how good these defenses are, I think their offenses are better and the over hits.

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions +7 (46% handle, 65% bets)

Over/Under: Over 51 (59% handle, 56% bets)

Moneyline: Lions +270 (70% handle, 66% bets)

Detroit has gained a lot of hype with two wins at home in the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. The Lions now go on the road to face the 49ers. Detroit’s defense has been a cause for concern, but its offense has been able to sustain drives and keep them ahead of their opponents. The running tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs has been tough to slow down, but the 49er’s defense is among the best in the league, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game.

San Francisco had a scare in the Divisional round against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Jordan Love threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter, but the Packers had a chance to score and win the game late. Between that near loss and Detroit’s momentum, it isn’t crazy to think that the majority of bettors think the Lions will pull an upset. I don’t, but think that they do cover as the Niners head back to the Super Bowl.