Nuggets vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, January 25

The Denver Nuggets (31-14) and New York Knicks (27-17) meet Thursday evening with both teams looking to continue their winning ways. The Nuggets have won three in a row and will be looking to close out this road trip in style, while the Knicks have won four straight. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.

Julian Strawther remains out for the Nuggets, while Reggie Jackson is probable. Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable for New York, while Mitchell Robinson remains sidelined and is expected to miss the whole season.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 222. Denver is -130 on the moneyline while New York is +110.

Nuggets vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -2

The Knicks are 14-5 at home this season, while the Nuggets are 14-10 on the road but have won their last three. New York is just 11-7-1 ATS as the home team this year, while Denver is 8-15-1 ATS on the road.

The Nuggets have covered the spread just once on this road trip when they were a 7-point underdog against the Celtics. However, they would’ve covered this line in their last two wins. The Knicks have covered in their of their four wins but I think their winning run ends tonight. Give me Denver to get another important road victory Thursday.

Over/Under: Over 222

Denver’s last eight games have featured totals of 230 or higher. In those eight games, the Nuggets are 3-5 to the over. However, they would be 6-2 to the over on this line. The Knicks have gone under their totals in the last six games and would be 1-4-1 to the over at this total. I like Denver’s offense to keep things humming, meaning New York will have to keep up. Take the over in this contest.