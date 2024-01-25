Kings vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, January 25

We have Western Conference action in northern California this evening as the Sacramento Kings begin a seven-game road trip when visiting the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Sacramento (24-18) ended a four-game losing streak on Monday when toppling the Hawks in a 122-107 victory. Domantas Sabonis put up 14 points, 21 rebounds and six assists as the Kings held Atlanta to just 38.7% shooting for the night. Golden State (19-22) was able to topple that same Hawks team in a 134-112 victory last night, its first game since the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević last week. The Splash Brothers were on in this one as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson went a combined 10-18 from three in the win.

On the injury front, Sasha Vezenkov (ankle) has been ruled out for the Kings. The Warriors have not released their injury report at the time of this writing but Moses Moody, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Sacramento enters the game as a slight 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 242.5. The Kings are listed as a -125 moneyline favorite, making the Warriors a +105 underdog.

Kings vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -2

The previous two matchups between these teams were decided by one point, so it’s not a surprise why tonight’s matchup is projected to be tight. Sacramento is a league-best 13-7 against the spread on the road this season and after breaking its losing streak, I’d imagine it’d want to start this road trip firing. I’m taking the Kings to cover.

Over/Under: Over 242.5

Golden State had over a week off prior to last night’s win, so I don’t think fatigue will play too much of a factor as it plays the back end of a back-to-back. Still, Warriors overs are 5-2 with no rest this season and being at home, they should be up for a nice offensive outing against a division rival. I’ll take the over here.