Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

There are seven games on Thursday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. That gives bettors plenty of opportunities when it comes to finding favorable player props to targets. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid over 48.5 points + rebounds vs. Pacers (-120)

The reigning league MVP continues to put up mind-boggling numbers, going for 70 points and 18 rebounds in his last game against the Spurs. Embiid is unlikely to do that again Thursday, but the Pacers do present a soft matchup for the 76ers big man as they’ve allowed 122.9 points per game. In two games against Indiana this season, Embiid averaged 38 points and 12.5 rebounds. Look for him to top this mark without much trouble Thursday.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (+100)

After going 10-15 from deep in a 62-point effort against the Hornets, Towns may have gotten a little trigger-happy in a 2-10 showing against Washington. He was taking five threes per game in the 10 contests prior to the last two, and connecting at an impressive 48% clip. He’s gone over this line in three of the last seven games but has hit at least two triples in six of those seven games. Towns gets to face a Nets team tonight that ranks 23rd in opponent three-point percentage, so he should be able to hit that extra deep shot to go over this line.

Jayson Tatum over 8.5 rebounds vs. Heat (+110)

The Celtics star has been a bit inconsistent on the boards this season. He’ll have stretches where he’s pulling down double-digit rebounds before having one or two duds in a row. Tatum had exactly eight rebounds in the last game against the Heat but he now gets to face this Miami team on the second night of a back-to-back set. He averaged 10.3 rebounds per game against the Heat in the playoff series last year, going over this line in five games. I like him to get over this line again tonight.

Klay Thompson under 19.5 points vs. Kings (-110)

It’s been a frustrating season for Thompson, especially since he’s trying to get an extension with the Warriors. The shooting guard has been going back and forth in terms of scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game in his last 20 contests. He’s gone over this line 12 times in that span, and he is averaging 21.5 points per game in six back-to-back occasions. However, he’s averaging 17.3 points per game in three contests against Sacramento this year. I think Thompson goes under this total tonight.

LeBron James over 7.5 assists vs. Bulls (+114)

The Lakers forward is questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s game, so be sure to double check on his availability before locking in this prop. The King has gone under this line three of the last four games, but did log nine assists in the last meeting against Chicago. The Lakers need a win after dropping a game against the Clippers Tuesday and if James returns tonight, I expect him to deliver a solid all-around outing. That should mean he tops this assist line.