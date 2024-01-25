NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, January 25

There are seven games that will tip off across the NBA tonight and that presents plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings NBA DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

John Collins, Jazz, $5,000

Collins is riding the value line tonight and he’ll have a chance to put forth a solid outing when the Jazz visit the Washington Wizards tonight. He’s been hit or miss in DFS as of late, but did earn 33.75 DKFP against the Pelicans on Tuesday, delivering 14 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. He’ll be facing a struggling Wizards team in a state of flux, with this morning’s news of head coach Wes Unseld Jr. being bumped to a front office role. That presents a potential opportunity for Collins to have a big night and I’d draft him for my lineup this evening.

Nicolas Batum, 76ers, $4,800

Batum has secured DFS managers 25+ DKFP in back-to-back games and could make it a third when facing the Indiana Pacers this evening. Opponents are shooting a league-high 50.4% against the Pacers this season and that bodes well for Batum’s chances to put up another solid performance. He had nine points, seven rebounds, and three blocks in Philly’s last outing against Indiana and I’d anticipate him doing the same tonight.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves, $4,500

Alexander-Walker and the Timberwolves will visit the Brooklyn Nets tonight to continue their four-game road trip. With Mike Conley dealing with a hamstring injury, NAW has started the last two games and made the most of the opportunity, dropping 18 points against the Hornets on Monday before delivering a solid performance against the Wizards last night. He could get over 20 DKFP again in tonight’s game against the Nets, so he’s worth taking a flyer on as a value option.