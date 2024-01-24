Pick on the Total for Colorado-Washington on January 24

The Pac-12 standings are tight at the top with there being a three-way tie for first at the top and the Colorado Buffaloes a game back of the leaders, as they look to erase that deficit with a road trip to play the Washington Huskies.

Colorado Buffaloes (-3, 156) vs. Washington Huskies

Getting back freshman Cody Williams has been impactful for Colorado’s offense with the team scoring at least 78 points in three of four games since his return with Williams chipping in 17 points per game on 41.7% 3-point shooting since returning.

Overall, the Buffaloes are 12th in the country in 3-point shooting at 39.2% and entered Tuesday’s games 31st in the country in points scored on a per possession basis.

While Colorado plays at a brisk pace, ranking 126th in the country in possessions per game, it does not compare to Washington, who entered Tuesday’s action 33rd in total possessions per game with their perimeter defense currently slipping.

Washington entered Tuesday 171st in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, but in the past three games, have allowed opponents to shoot 27-of-59 from 3-point range.

Fortunately for Washington, Colorado has been even worse at guarding the 3-point arc, ranking 207th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage overall entering Tuesday, and allowing opponents to make 39.9% of their 3’s in games played away from home, which is 350th in the country.

While ranking 76th this season in points allowed on a per possession basis, the Buffaloes defense has been vulnerable away from home, allowing 17.4 points more per 100 possessions when outside of Boulder, but should get plenty of clean looks on offense.

The biggest issue Colorado has had on offense this season is committing a turnover on 20.5% of possessions in games played away from home, which ranks 320th nationally, but faces a Washington defense that is only 256th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis on defense.

Since these two played on December 29, a game Colorado won at home 73-69, Washington has scored at least 74 points in six of their last seven games and with Williams back for Colorado after missing the previous showdown, the second go-around sets up to be a higher scoring affair.

The Play: Colorado vs. Washington Over 156