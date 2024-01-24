Latest injury updates for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco ahead of Championship round vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. The Chiefs are coming off a big win over the Buffalo Bills on the road. Kansas City will have a tough matchup against Baltimore with a trip back to the Super Bowl on the line. The Chiefs could be without starting running back Isiah Pacheco as he picked up a toe injury in the Divisional round win.

Pacheco played in 14 games during the regular season. He had 205 carries and picked up 935 yards with seven touchdowns. Pacheco saw an uptick in targets this year, bringing in 44 of his 49 targets, adding 244 yards and two touchdowns. If he isn’t able to play, the Chiefs would need Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La’Mical Perine to step up and help the offense.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Chiefs vs. Ravens

Isiah Pacheco injury updates

Wednesday update: Head coach Andy Reid said that Pacheco will not practice on Wednesday but that the running back is improving, per Ian Rapoport. When asked about his availability for Sunday’s game, Pacheco said that he absolutely will be playing.