Latest injury updates for Ravens TE Mark Andrews ahead of AFC Championship vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 11. The Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Mark Andrews injury updates

Wednesday update: The Ravens expect Andrews to be healthy enough to return to the field for the AFC Championship, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Andrews had 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games this season, and his return will be a massive boost for the Ravens’ offense.

With Andrews back in the game, we can expect to see less of Isaiah Likely, who finished the year with five touchdowns. Likely stepped up in a big way for the Ravens in Andrews’ absence, but the Pro Bowler will take back the TE1 spot on the roster.

The Ravens’ wide receivers should not be too affected in DFS numbers with Andrews’ return, as Lamar Jackson was not afraid to use Likely in Andrews’ absence.