Hawks vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, January 24

The Atlanta Hawks (18-25) will hope to snap a two-game losing streak when they meet the Golden State Warriors (18-22) Wednesday evening. The Warriors have also lost their last two games, and have had some time off after the tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. We’ll see how they respond to that loss in their first game since the incident. This is the first meeting between these sides this season.

Trae Young remains out for the Hawks with a concussion. De’Andre Hunter is also out, while Bruno Fernando is questionable. Moses Moody, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II are still out for Golden State, while rising rookie Brandin Podziemski is questionable with an illness.

The Warriors are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 235.5. Golden State is -250 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +205.

Hawks vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6.5

There are one of two ways this can go for Golden State at home. The Warriors have not been a force in the Bay Area like years past, sporting a .500 home record in 22 games. They are 5-12 ATS as a home favorite this season, and 7-16 as a favorite overall. Luckily, the competition isn’t too stiff. The Hawks are the worst ATS team in the league at 11-32, 6-15 ATS as the underdog and won’t have their best player on the floor.

The Warriors are honoring their assistant coach ahead of this game, have patches on their jerseys symbolizing him and have a logo on their home floor. I feel confident they’ll be able to win this game for him. Covering the spread is a bit more of a risky pick but I’ll take Golden State to create enough separation late in this one.

Over/Under: Over 235.5

The Warriors are 24-16 to the over this season while the Hawks are 23-20. Golden State has not been a great defensive team and that has led to home overs being a thing. The Warriors are 14-8 on overs at home. Even though the Hawks are missing Young, the one thing they’ve been able to do well is score. I like Atlanta to keep pace with Golden State enough for the total to go over this line.