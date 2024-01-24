Suns vs. Mavericks pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, January 24

One of the emerging rivalries in the Western Conference will take center stage Wednesday when the Phoenix Suns (25-18) face off against the Dallas Mavericks (24-19). The Suns are on a six-game winning streak and have several fourth-quarter comebacks, while the Mavericks are hoping to snap a two-game losing skid. These teams met on Christmas Day, with Dallas winning 128-114. The Mavericks didn’t have Kyrie Irving in that game, while the Suns were missing Bradley Beal.

Eric Gordon is listed as questionable for Phoenix with a wrist issue. Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Seth Curry and Irving have all been listed as questionable. Since this is a nationally televised game, at least one of Doncic and Irving will be suiting up according to the league’s new guidelines for resting stars.

The Suns are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 240.5. Phoenix is -142 on the moneyline while Dallas is +120.

Suns vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2.5

The Suns are still one of the worst ATS teams in the league despite this winning streak, going 15-26-2 overall. Phoenix has covered the spread just twice in the last six games. The Mavericks have also covered twice in their last six games, but they are 8-10 ATS as the underdog this season and have covered in four of the last six games they were underdogs.

Phoenix would’ve covered this line four times in the last six games, and it’s hard to fade the Suns given how they’re playing in the fourth quarter after being porous in the final frame for most of the season. I like the Suns to get some revenge for a Christmas Day beatdown and defeat the Mavericks tonight.

Over/Under: Under 240.5

Both teams are actually hitting on unders right now. The Suns have gone under their totals in four of their six wins, with one push. The average total in those games was 237.8. The Mavericks have gone under their totals in seven of the last 10 games, with the average total coming in at 237.45. This line is set over that, but the previous game between these teams went over this mark. Even if Doncic and Irving are both in, I like the under to hit in this contest.