NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 24

With eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there’s plenty of opportunities to find excellent value plays to round out DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caleb Martin, Heat, $5,000

Martin comes in at the $5k mark, having put up more than 20 DKFP in each of the last three games. He’s averaging 22.1 DKFP per game on the season, and has started to find his footing a bit in this Heat offense. Miami gets a favorable matchup with the injury-riddled Grizzlies, who rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. Martin doesn’t have big usage, but he’s a nice value add in a game that could turn into a blowout.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves, $4,100

The Timberwolves combo forward remains a rotation player off the bench, but could see more action in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards. Anderson carries a solid fantasy floor and now gets to go up against the team giving up the most fantasy points to forwards this season. The price point is so favorable that it’s hard to pass up on Anderson for tonight’s DFS lineups.

Kevon Looney, Warriors, $4,000

Looney is another great bargain option on tonight’s slate. He’s going to get consistent minutes for Golden State, even if Trayce Jackson-Davis ($4,800) carries a bit more upside. Looney is averaging 19.3 DKFP per game over the last five for the Warriors, and gets a great matchup Wednesday night at home. The Hawks rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to centers, meaning Looney should do enough down low to pay off at this price.