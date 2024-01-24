Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

There’s eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, with ABC and ESPN each televising a game as part of Rivalry Week. There’s plenty of opportunities for bettors here when it comes to player props and we’re giving out a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bojan Bogdanovic over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Hornets (-130)

The Pistons forward is going to be a trade target for contenders, largely due to his ability to hit the triple. Bogdanovic missed the first part of this season, but he’s connecting on 41.1% of his shots from deep in the 22 games he’s played. He’s gone over this line 12 times and has hit at least two triples in 19. Bogdanovic gets to go up against a Hornets side that is the worst in the league in opponent three-point percentage. I like him to go over this mark tonight.

Anthony Edwards over 5.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (+114)

This has been a bit of an infuriating prop of late, as Edwards has failed to get one additional rebound in four straight advantageous matchups to go over this line. I’ll back the Timberwolves forward once again against the Wizards, who are the worst team in the league when it comes to allowing rebounds to opponents. If he fails to deliver here, I might stay away from his rebounding props for the rest of the season.

Donovan Mitchell under 31.5 points vs. Bucks (-105)

Mitchell went for exactly 31 points in a 40-point blowout win for the Cavaliers over the Bucks one week ago. Milwaukee has undergone a coaching change with Doc Rivers stepping in for Adrian Griffin, and should have Giannis Antetokounmpo in for this contest. Even though Cleveland is on an eight-game winning streak, this three-game stretch with two back-to-back contests against Milwaukee is a huge step up from the recent competition. I like the Bucks to contain Mitchell tonight and keep him under this total.

Kevin Durant 35+ points vs. Mavericks (+165)

The Suns star has taken over in the last few games, combining for 83 points and delivering clutch shot after clutch shot in the fourth quarter. Phoenix has won six straight games and now gets to play a Mavericks team it got blown out by on Christmas Day. In the last six games, Durant is averaging 29.2 points per game on 55/43/95 shooting splits. I like him to keep up his hot play against Dallas Wednesday evening.

Chet Holmgren over 2.5 blocks vs. Spurs (+100)

The Thunder center has supplanted Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year race as the favorite, and now gets to go up against him on national TV. Holmgren is averaging 2.6 blocks per game and comes into this contest off a contest where he had six blocks against the Trail Blazers. He’s gone over this line in two of the last three games, and had just one block last time against San Antonio. Look for him to make a statement here.