West Virginia C Jesse Edwards: Status for game against UCF on Tuesday

The West Virginia Mountaineers have had perhaps the most roller coaster season of any Big 12 team to this point. West Virginia started the season 5-8 in non-conference play, something the program doesn’t do often. The Mountaineers lost back-to-back games to start Big 12 play but have come on lately. WVU has two wins over ranked opponents since, one against No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have bounced back despite the absence of starting center Jesse Edwards, who was a transfer from Syracuse before the 2023-24 season. Edwards has been sidelined since the middle of December with a wrist injury. We’re updating you on Edwards status for the Mountaineers matchup in Big 12 play vs. UCF on Tuesday.

If you count the UMass game — the one where Edwards was injured — the Mountaineers are 3-6 without the center this season. The issue was Edwards got hurt in the game when G Kerr Kriisa returned from suspension. WVU would also get RaeQuan Battle onto the court after he was deemed eligible to play. So Battle, Kriisa and Edwards — the Big 3 transfers for West Virginia — haven’t played a game together this season.

If Edwards is able to get back on the court Tuesday, it would be the first time the Mountaineers have their full roster healthy and eligible all season. The Mountaineers are 8-point underdogs on the road vs. the Knights, who are 11-6 on the season and 2-3 in Big 12 play. UCF — like WVU — also beat both Texas and Kansas recently. The Knights are coming off a loss to Houston over the weekend.

If Edwards is able to get back on the court Tuesday, it would be a huge boost for the Mountaineers interior offense and defense. At 7-foot, Edwards was looking like an anchor down low before the wrist injury, averaging 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in his first 10 games in Gold and Blue. If Edwards is back and not on a minutes limit, Akok Akok likely heads to the bench but would still see time as the backup center.

You’d think when Edwards is back the Mountaineers will run a lot of the offense through Kriisa/Battle doing pick-and-roll and high screens with the center. In eight games since becoming eligible, Battle is averaging close to 20 points per game. Forward Patrick Suemnick has stepped up with Edwards out as well, playing 20+ minutes in each of the past six games while scoring in double figures in three of those contests. Suemnick scored a season-high 20 points in the win over the Jayhawks.