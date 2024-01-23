VCU G Zeb Jackson: Status for game against Loyola Chicago on Tuesday

The VCU Rams face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Tuesday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Rams guard Zeb Jackson is dealing with a back injury that has kept him sidelined since January 13, and he will remain out in Tuesday evening’s matchup. He was reportedly able to return to practice in a limited capacity this week.

Jackson averages 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He leads the team in steals with 1.3 per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, VCU is listed as a 4.5-point favorite. The total is set at 137.5. The Rams sit at fifth in Atlantic 10 standings heading into this game, and Loyola ranks third in the conference with just one A-10 loss on their resume.

The Rams were regular season and conference tournament champions in the A-10 last season, which guaranteed them an NCAA Tournament berth, but their path to March seems much cloudier in 2024.