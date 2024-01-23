What the Australian Open 2024 men’s bracket looks like heading into semifinals

The 2024 Australian Open men’s draw has been narrowed down to just four remaining players as the tournament heads into its semifinal round. Both men’s singles semifinal matchups will take place on Thursday, January 25.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open winner and last year’s champion, will take on No. 4 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal round. Djokovic defeated No. 12 Taylor Fritz in four sets to advance past the quarterfinals, and Sinner beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev in five sets. Djokovic has a 4-2 record in head-to-head matchups with Sinner, who is still on the hunt for his first Grand Slam. Djokovic enters with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Sinner installed at +185.

The second semifinal match will take place between the winner of No. 6 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and the winner of No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz.

Check back here for the updated bracket and semifinal times.

Australian Open Men’s Semifinals bracket

#1 Novak Djokovic vs. #4 Jannik Sinner

TBD vs. TBD