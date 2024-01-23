What the Australian Open 2024 women’s bracket looks like heading into semifinals

The 2024 Australian Open moves into its semifinal round this week, meaning just four players remain in contention to win the first Grand Slam of the year. Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who received the No. 2 overall seed for the tournament, will face No. 4 Coco Gauff on Wednesday, January 24. Gauff, just 19 years old, is on the hunt for her second career Grand Slam after winning last year’s US Open.

Sabalenka defeated No. 9 Barbara Krejcikova in two sets in the quarterfinal round, while Gauff put together a hard-fought three-set win over Marta Kostyuk to reach the semis. The American has a 4-2 career record over Sabalenka, most recently defeating her in the 2023 US Open finals. Sabalenka has -175 odds to win the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Gauff is installed at +145.

The second semifinal match will be played between the winner of Anna Kalinskaya vs. No. 12 Qinweng Zhang and the winner of Linda Noskova vs. Dayana Yastremska.

Check back here for the updated bracket and semifinal times.

Australian Open Women’s Semifinals bracket

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #4 Coco Gauff

TBD vs. TBD