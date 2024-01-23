Full list of 2024 Oscar nominations

The 96th Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, but nominations are dropping on Tuesday, January 23. The nominations start at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be available via live stream in the player above and also at Oscar.com and Oscar.org. On social media, it will air on the Academy’s TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages.
Ahead of the unveiling, you can bet on Oscar odds at DraftKings Sportsbook in limited jurisdictions. DK is currently offering odds on Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Oppenheimer is currently expected to dominate with the movie leading the odds for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).
We’ll be updating the full list of nominees below. All categories except Best Picture are limited to five nominees. Best Picture can have a maximum of 10 nominees, but can also be less based on voting.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey, Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera — Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig — Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses — Jerusha Jess, Jared Hess
- Our Uniform — Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme — Stéphanie Clément, Marc Rius
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko — Dave Mullins, Brad Booker
Best Costume Design
- Barbie — Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Jacqueline West
- Napoleon — Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer — Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things — Holly Washington
Best Live Action Short
- The After — Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham
- Invincible — Vincent René-Lrotie, Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune — Lasse Lyskjær Noer, Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue — Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlan
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — Wes Anderson, Steven Rales
Best Original Score
- American Fiction — Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things — Jerskin Fendrix
Best Sound Editing
- The Creator — Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanovich, Dean Zupancic
- Maestro — Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chrus Burdon, Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O’Connell
- The Zone of Interest — Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers — David Hemingson
- Maestro — Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
- May December — Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives — Celine Song
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Benning — Nyad
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
- Elemental — Peter Sohn, Denise ream
- Nimona — Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams — Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé, Sanra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal
Best Picture
- American Fiction — Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson
- Anatomy of a Fall — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- Barbie — David Heyman, margot Robbie, tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner
- The Holdovers — Mark Johnson
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese, Daniel Lupi
- Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger
- Oppenheimer — Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan
- Past Lives — David Jinojosa, Christine Vachone, Pamela Koffler
- Poor Things — Ed Guinley, Andrew Lower, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone
- The Zone of Interest — James Wilson
Best Cinematography
- El Conde — Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro — Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer — Hoyte Van Hoytema
- Poor Things — Robbie Ryan
Best Director
- Anatomy of a Fall — Justin Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things — Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Subject
- The ABCs of Book Banning — Sheila Nevins, Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock — John Hoffman, Christine Turner
- Island in Between — S. Leo Chiang, Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop — Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó — Sean Wang, Sam Davis
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall — Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers — Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer — Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things — Yorgos Mavropsairdis
Best International Feature Film
- Io Capitano — Italy
- Perfect Days — Japan
- Society of the Snow — Spain
- The Teachers’ Lounge — Germany
- The Zone of Interest — United Kingdom
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda — Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro — Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel
- Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
- Society of the Snow — Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé
Best Original Song
- “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot — Diane Warren
- “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony — Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon — Scott George
- “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie — Billy Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Production Design
- Barbie — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- Napoleon — Arthur Max, Ellie Griff
- Oppenheimer — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things — James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek
Visual Effects
- The Creator — Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts, Neil Corbould
- Godzilla Minus One — Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, Tatsuji Nojima
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — Stephanie Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One — Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Neil Corbould
- Napoleon — Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenquillet, Simone Coco, Neil Corbould