Full list of 2024 Oscar nominations

The 96th Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, but nominations are dropping on Tuesday, January 23. The nominations start at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be available via live stream in the player above and also at Oscar.com and Oscar.org. On social media, it will air on the Academy’s TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Ahead of the unveiling, you can bet on Oscar odds at DraftKings Sportsbook in limited jurisdictions. DK is currently offering odds on Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Oppenheimer is currently expected to dominate with the movie leading the odds for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

We’ll be updating the full list of nominees below. All categories except Best Picture are limited to five nominees. Best Picture can have a maximum of 10 nominees, but can also be less based on voting.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig — Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses — Jerusha Jess, Jared Hess

Our Uniform — Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme — Stéphanie Clément, Marc Rius

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko — Dave Mullins, Brad Booker

Best Costume Design

Barbie — Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon — Jacqueline West

Napoleon — Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer — Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things — Holly Washington

Best Live Action Short

The After — Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham

Invincible — Vincent René-Lrotie, Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune — Lasse Lyskjær Noer, Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue — Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlan

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — Wes Anderson, Steven Rales

Best Original Score

American Fiction — Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon — Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things — Jerskin Fendrix

Best Sound Editing

The Creator — Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanovich, Dean Zupancic

Maestro — Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chrus Burdon, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest — Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers — David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December — Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives — Celine Song

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Benning — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

Elemental — Peter Sohn, Denise ream

Nimona — Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams — Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé, Sanra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal

Best Picture

American Fiction — Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson

Anatomy of a Fall — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Barbie — David Heyman, margot Robbie, tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner

The Holdovers — Mark Johnson

Killers of the Flower Moon — Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese, Daniel Lupi

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger

Oppenheimer — Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan

Past Lives — David Jinojosa, Christine Vachone, Pamela Koffler

Poor Things — Ed Guinley, Andrew Lower, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone

The Zone of Interest — James Wilson

Best Cinematography

El Conde — Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon — Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro — Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer — Hoyte Van Hoytema

Poor Things — Robbie Ryan

Best Director

Anatomy of a Fall — Justin Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Poor Things — Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Subject

The ABCs of Book Banning — Sheila Nevins, Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock — John Hoffman, Christine Turner

Island in Between — S. Leo Chiang, Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop — Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó — Sean Wang, Sam Davis

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall — Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers — Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon — Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer — Jennifer Lame

Poor Things — Yorgos Mavropsairdis

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano — Italy

Perfect Days — Japan

Society of the Snow — Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge — Germany

The Zone of Interest — United Kingdom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda — Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro — Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel

Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Society of the Snow — Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot — Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony — Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon — Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie — Billy Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Production Design

Barbie — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Napoleon — Arthur Max, Ellie Griff

Oppenheimer — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things — James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek

Visual Effects