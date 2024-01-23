Pick on the Spread for Houston-BYU on January 23

The BYU Cougars and Houston Cougars meet in Provo on Tuesday for the first time as Big XII Conference foes and both have a chance to get a win over a ranked team.

Houston Cougars (-2.5, 136) vs. BYU Cougars

Both teams have been dominant on defense this season with Houston leading the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis while BYU is fifth in this category, but the home and road splits are stark for both teams.

BYU enters Tuesday by allowed 14 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than away from home while Houston is allowing 24.4 points more per 100 possessions in a road or neutral court environment than at home.

There is also unparalleled balance currently with BYU that no other team in America has as they are fifth among Division I teams in both points scored and points allowed on a per possession basis while Houston is 24th in points scored per possession and averaging 16.1 points per 100 possessions fewer away from home than at home.

Free throw shooting is also on the side of BYU with Houston 301st in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 67.3% while BYU is 127th overall and are making 76.3% of their free throws at home this season.

Another challenge for Houston is trying to shut down a team with as much scoring depth as BYU has with six different players averaging at least 9.3 points per game.

With BYU’s ability to match up with Houston on the boards, ranking fifth nationally in rebound rate, it will be BYU that wins in this battle of Cougars.

The Play: BYU +2.5