Outright winner picks for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open tees off from Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego on Thursday, January 25. Last week saw a 20-year-old amateur win the American Express, reminding golf fans that any tournament is truly up for grabs over a four-day period. This week’s full-field event features some of the PGA TOUR’s top-ranked players, including Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and one of our picks, Collin Morikawa.

Here are our top picks to win it all. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Collin Morikawa +1200

Morikawa ranks second in the field in total strokes gained and fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. He wrapped up 2023 with three top-10 finishes (one of which was a win at the ZOZO Championship) and got 2024 off to a hot start with a seventh place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He also placed third at last year’s Farmers Insurance Open. With his strong performance at Torrey Pines in 2023 and his current top-10 streak, Morikawa is a solid choice among the favorites to win this week.

Sahith Theegala +3500

Theegala grabbed a T4 finish at last year’s Farmers Insurance Open, a marked improvement from previous performances at Torrey Pines. Though he missed the cut at the Sony Open, Theegala got 2024 off to quite a strong start with a second place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, facing some of the top names in the sport. He ranks 11th in total strokes gained and 10th in the field in SG: Tee to Green.

Harris English +4500

English is our longer shot this weekend. He grabbed a T14 finish at the Sentry and a T10 finish at the Sony Open, and while he has missed the cut in his last two Farmers Insurance Open appearances, English has set himself up for success here. He ranks 13th in total strokes gained in the field.