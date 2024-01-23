NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 23

With just five games in the NBA Tuesday, finding value adds for DFS lineups becomes more challenging. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,900

The last time Dort was among the suggested value plays in this price range, he was a late scratch with an illness. Let’s hope for better developments this time around. The Thunder small forward has topped 21 DKFP in his last five games, and is a consistent starter for one of the best 5-man lineups in the league. The Trail Blazers rank last in the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards, so Dort is an automatic addition to lineups at this price point.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans, $4,800

You might not think of Jones much because he doesn’t have the traditional offensive skill set which is desired in DFS lineups. However, the combo forward is an integral part of this Pelicans starting lineup and has been putting up excellent fantasy numbers. He averages 23.2 DKFP per game and gets to face a Jazz side that ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. Back Jones in lineups tonight.

Taurean Prince, Lakers, $3,800

This is tremendous value for Prince, who was going to be a starter for the Lakers anyway in Tuesday’s game as long as he was active. The big news here is LeBron James will be sidelined with his ankle injury, which should mean more shots for Prince from the perimeter. If he can connect on a few early, that should open up some lanes to the basket if the Clippers try to close hard on him. The matchup isn’t bad, as the Clippers rank 13th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards. The current price point doesn’t reflect the usage Prince should have, so lock him in while you can.