Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

We’ve got a light slate in the NBA Tuesday with just five games on tap, and that might make it more difficult to lock in favorable player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Pacers (+105)

The Nuggets point guard is shooting 38.7% from behind the arc since his return to the floor, going over this mark in nine of the 19 contests. He’s hit three triples in each of the last two games, and now gets to face a Pacers team which ranks 22nd in opponent three-point percentage. Murray has the confidence right now to keep firing from deep, and the matchup is favorable enough to back him on this prop.

Cam Johnson over 2.5 assists vs. Knicks (+105)

The Nets forward hasn’t done much when it comes to distributing the ball on the season as a whole, but he’s finding assists recently. Johnson has gone over this mark in each of the last three games, racking up 16 combined assists. He only needs to find three to go over this mark against a Knicks team that is slightly above the league average when it comes to opponent assists allowed. Even though he’s more of a scorer, Johnson’s recent assist numbers give me confidence to lock this prop in.

Lauri Markkanen double-double vs. Pelicans (+115)

Markkanen isn’t known for his rebounding abilities but he’s been on fire recently when it comes to attacking the glass. The Jazz combo forward is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game over his last eight contests to go along with 26.4 points per game. Utah has a tough matchup with the Pelicans, who are 10th in opponent rebounds allowed. However, Markkanen has five double-doubles in his last eight games and should come close to logging another one Tuesday evening.

Josh Giddey over 11.5 points vs. Trail Blazers (+100)

Giddey has struggled scoring the ball this season, and that might be due to circumstances off the court. That’s been cleared up for now for the Thunder guard, who has gone over this mark in three of his last six games. He gets to face a Trail Blazers squad giving up 117.1 points per game. This could turn into a blowout, which could potentially mean more usage for Giddey if the Thunder decide to take it easy with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds vs. Lakers (+114)

The Clippers star forward hasn’t been pulling down boards at a great rate lately, but he has gone over this total in two of his last four games. He grabbed eight rebounds in the most recent game against the Lakers, and managed six in the first meeting between the sides. With LeBron James out, Leonard should be able to better assert his will on the glass and pull down at least seven rebounds in this primetime contest.