Lakers vs. Clippers pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, January 23

It’s Rivals Week in the NBA and that means the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) will face the Los Angeles Clippers (27-14) as part of the league’s schedule. This is the third meeting between the two sides this season, with the Lakers taking both previous contests. The Clippers have won their last two games, while the Lakers come in off a win over the Trail Blazers.

The big injury for the Lakers is LeBron James, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Gabe Vincent also remains out, while Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt are probable. Ivica Zubac is ruled out for the Clippers.

The Clippers are 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 233.5. The Clippers are -395 on the moneyline while the Lakers are +310.

Lakers vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +9.5

Even though the Clippers have covered the spread in three of their last four games, they have had their problems against the Lakers specifically. They didn’t have Harden in the first matchup, which was a high-scoring game that went to overtime. The second meeting was a defensive slugfest. The Lakers have had problems with consistency this season, but they do play well at home and can defend. Even with James sidelined, the Lakers should have enough to cover the spread tonight.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

The Clippers are 18-22-1 to the over this season, hitting the over in five of their last six games. The Lakers are 23-22 to the over on the season, hitting the over in three of their last five games. And yet, I think the under is the move in this game. The last meeting between these teams finished well under this mark, and James is out for the Lakers. I believe the Lakers will focus on clamping down defensively rather than match the Clippers in a shootout. Take the under in this game.