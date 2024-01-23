Who has been upset in the 2024 Australian Open women’s tournament?

The 2024 Australian Open is working its way through the quarterfinals, and the women’s tournament had a seismic upset ahead of the final eight players. The top seed in the tournament, Iga Świątek was upended in the third round, losing in three sets to unseeded Linda Noskova.

Only four ranked players advanced to the quarterfinals thanks to a host of upsets along the way. Noskova followed her upset of Świątek with a win over #19 Elina Svitolina after Svitolina had to retire due to a back injury. Noskova will face fellow unseeded player Dayana Yastremska, who knocked off #27 Emma Navarro and #18 Victoria Azarenka in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

#2 seed Aryna Sabalenka is the highest remaining seed and is set to face #4 Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the tournament. The winner of Noskova-Yastremska will face the winner of #12 Qinwen Zheng vs. unseeded Anna Kalinskaya. That guarantees us at least one unseeded player in the semifinals, and possibly a second.

Sabalenka is now the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds to win the tournament. Gauff follows at +210 and the winner of their semifinal match will be a heavy favorite to win the women’s singles final.

Full list of upsets

Fourth round

#18 Victoria Azarenka lost 6-7, 4-6 to Dayana Yastremska

#19 Elina Svitolina lost 0-3 (Retired) to Linda Noskova

#26 Jasmine Paolini lost 4-6, 2-6 to Anna Kalinskaya

Third round

#1 Iga Swiatek lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 to Linda Noskova

#10 Beatriz Haddad Maia lost 6-7, 3-6 to Maria Timofeeva

#11 Jelena Ostapenko lost 1-6, 5-7 to #18 Victoria Azarenka

#27 Emma Navarro lost 2-6, 6-2, 1-6 to Dayana Yastremska

Second round

#3 Elena Rybakina lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 to Anna Blinkova

#5 Jessica Pegula lost 4-6, 2-6 to Clara Burel

#6 Ons Jabeur lost 0-6, 2-6 to Mirra Andreeva

#8 Maria Sakkari lost 4-6, 4-6 to Elina Avanesyan

#14 Daria Kasatkina lost 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 to Sloane Stephens

#16 Caroline Garcia lost 4-6, 6-7 to Magdalena Frech

#25 Elise Mertens lost 7-5, 1-6, 6-7 to Marta Kostyuk

#32 Leylah Fernandez lost 5-7, 4-6 to Alycia Parks

First round

#7 Marketa Vondrousova lost 1-6, 2-6 to Dayana Yastremska

#13 Liudmila Samosonova lost 3-6, 4-6 to Amanda Anisimova

#15 Veronika Kudermetova lost 6-7, 6-1, 1-6 to Viktorija Golubic

#17 Ekaterina Alexandrova lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 to Laura Siegemund

#20 Magda Linette lost 2-6, 0-2 (Ret) to Caroline Wozniacki

#21 Donna Vekic lost 4-6, 4-6 to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

#22 Sorana Cirstea lost 6-0, 5-7, 2-6 to Wang Yafan

#24 Anhelina Kalinina lost 1-6, 0-6 to Arantxa Rus

#29 Zhu Lin lost 4-6, 3-6 to Oceane Dodin

#30 Wang Xinyu lost 3-6, 6-2, 3-6 to Diane Parry

#31 Marie Bouzkova lost 1-6, 5-7 to Linda Noskova