Early look at Super Bowl 58 MVP market going into Championship Sunday

The 2024 NFL Playoffs are almost to Championship Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the AFC Championship while the San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC. With the final four teams set, we’ve got the Super Bowl 58 MVP market posted on DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re going to take an initial look through the odds and see who is worth betting on before we know the matchup.

Super Bowl 58 MVP odds

Favorites

Before we get into this market, there’s plenty of risk betting on SB58 MVP before we know the two games, just something to consider.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win SB58 MVP at +220 in the initial odds. It’s a bit interesting considering the 49ers remain the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +145 (the Ravens are +190, so not far off). Still, you’d think that means RB Christian McCaffrey would be the favorite. This feels like the first time you have a team favored to win the Super Bowl but their QB shouldn’t be the player you’re running to bet on. Brock Purdy has done a fine job this season but nobody believes he’s anything close to the best player on San Fran’s offense.

CMC at +350 is a great value right now. If he has a big game against the Lions and the Niners make the Super Bowl, best believe his odds to win SB58 MVP will increase a bit. He’d likely start behind Purdy and be bet up to be ahead of him. So if you’re betting on any player right now, McCaffrey feels like the safest. The Niners are favored by 6.5 points over Detroit. The Ravens should have a tougher time with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle aren’t bad options in this market either if you agree Purdy isn’t the play.

Speaking of Mahomes and the Chiefs, the defending champions could be back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Mahomes sits at +380 to win Super Bowl 58 MVP. He’s a good bet for one main reason. When you look at this offense, really the only way the Chiefs win is if Mahomes has a big game. Even if Kelce has a big game, if that pads Mahomes’ stats, the voters will give the MVP to the QB 9 times out of 10. That’s a big reason why Kelce’s odds to win SB58 MVP right now are so low at +5000. He’s also a good value.

Looking at the Lions, if they make it through, there’s going to be plenty of value there. Don’t go running to bet on Jared Goff or Amon-Ra St. Brown. Let’s look further down the board. RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are each +8000 to win SB58 MVP. TE Sam LaPorta might be the best value of any player on the board at +10000. He’s been playing through injury this postseason but you think it wouldn’t hold him back in a Super Bowl.