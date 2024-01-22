AP Top-25 Poll, Week 12: What latest rankings tells us about NCAA Tournament futures

The new AP Top-25 poll for men’s college basketball was released on Monday and it came on the heels of an eventful week across the sport.

There were 12 upsets that took place in the last week and AP voters responded accordingly with teams rising and falling with the poll. But were there any big picture changes as far as national championship odds are concerned? We’ll take a look below with all odds being provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top contenders

The top-6 contenders in title odds are No. 2 Purdue (+900), No. 4 Houston (+1000), No. 1 UConn (+1100), No. 9 Arizona (+1100), No. 6 Kentucky (+1300), and No. 3 North Carolina (+1500). All of these teams got through last week unscathed, so there wasn’t much change with their national title futures. UK did slightly jump from +1400 on Friday and that may have to do with 7’2” big man Zvonimir Ivisic finally being cleared to play. UNC also slightly jumped from +1600 as it rides an eight-game win streak.

Right below this group is No. 5 Tennessee (+1800), which improved its odds after obliterating Alabama on Saturday. There’s value to be had with the Volunteers here, but keep in mind that a Rick Barnes-coached team hasn’t made it past the Sweet 16 since 2008.

AP poll risers

No. 8 Auburn and No. 20 Texas Tech made the biggest leaps in the poll with both teams jumping up five spots from where they were last week. The Tigers also improved their national title odds from +1800 to +1600 and are right on the cusp of the aforementioned top contender category. However, the Red Raiders (+8000) didn’t move on that front as they most likely need more impressive wins in Big 12 play to begin climbing up the odds boards.

The two new teams in the Top 25 this week are a pair of Mountain West Conference programs in Colorado State (+10000) and New Mexico (+10000). Their title odds did not change from last week as they are both still in dark horse territory.

AP poll fallers

No. 19 Memphis (+7000) had a week to forget as back-to-back losses to USF and Tulane dropped it from 10 to 19. That didn’t affect the Tigers’ futures, however, but it could drop if Penny Hardaway’s crew continues to play with fire.

No. 12 Duke (+2200) and No. 15 Baylor (+3000) also took a tumble down the poll, with the Bears suffering back-to-back losses against Kansas State and Texas. Both of their title futures remained the same as they were on Friday, so oddmakers aren’t holding these regular season setbacks against them...yet.

Ranked mid-majors

Along with aforementioned Memphis, Colorado State, and New Mexico, the other mid-majors checking into this week’s AP Top-25 are No. 16 Dayton (+12000), No. 18 Utah State (+14000), and No. 22 Florida Atlantic (+5000). None of their national title futures changed and FAU still has the shortest odds of all mid-majors to cut down the nets in Glendale this April.