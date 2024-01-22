What Reignmakers Football Players Need to Know About Third Round of Playoff Booster Packs

Only four teams remain! With the conference championship round of the playoffs set to begin, players can prepare for the small slate with the third round of 2023 Reignmakers Football Playoff Booster Packs!

Here are the details about these booster packs that Reignmakers Football players should note:

$9.99 per pack

Three (3) cards per pack

CORE and RARE tiers only

All Edition Tiers will be included across packs

Includes teams playing in the third round of the playoffs (games on 1/28): Detroit, San Francisco, Kansas City and Baltimore

Initial public pack-purchase limit of five (5)

Preferred access for the third round of 2023 Reignmakers Football Playoff Booster Packs begins on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET and ends on the same day at 5 p.m.

Public access will then begin at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, 2024, and it will end on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!