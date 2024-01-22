Free agent TE Zach Ertz to sign with Lions ahead of NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions lost tight end Brock Wright in the Divisional round game vs. the Buccaneers to a broken forearm and a replacement was needed. Ertz, a long time Eagles tight end had been pushed out of Arizona by Trey McBride and was looking to latch on with a playoff team toward the end of the season. It took a while, but the Lions will now give him a shot at the playoffs and a trip to the Super Bowl, per Tom Pelissero. He will start out on the practice squad, but with the intention of being elevated for the Championship game in San Francisco.

The Lions No. 2 receiver is also their rookie tight end, Sam LaPorta. That means Ertz likely won’t see many targets. The good news is that the Lions tight ends coach was also his coach in Arizona, which should help flatten the learning curve a bit.