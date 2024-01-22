Details of Note for Reignmakers UFC Walkout Booster Packs with “Instant Win” Cards

Reignmakers UFC players looking to bolster their Walkout Set Collection or acquire an Instant Win card will have the opportunity to do so with the upcoming UFC Walkout Booster Packs.

Before going into specifics for these Booster Packs, here’s a quick note on Instant Win cards for those unfamiliar.

What Are Instant Win Cards?

Players who pull an Instant Win Card from a UFC Walkout Booster Pack will receive a reward in DK Dollars via the Trade-In Portal.

There are two types of Instant Win cards that a customer can pull:

$100 in DK Dollars

$1,000 in DK Dollars

Reignmakers UFC Walkout Booster Pack Details

Packs contain a largely relevant fighter list from the Walkout Set checklist (meaning, they’re currently scheduled with a fight). Many fighters in the pool are scheduled to fight between Saturday, February 3, 2024 and Sunday, March 2, 2024, while additional fighters from the larger Walkout Set checklist are also included. The Walkout Set features a 3X Franchise Score multiplier and Headline Set cards are playable in exclusive contests all season long.

These packs will be dropping on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET. Preferred access for Octagon Pass holders will start at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 and run until 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The drop period will end at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Each pack will cost $9.99 a piece and feature three cards. All fighter game cards will be either CORE or RARE tier.

Each pack guarantees two (2) CORE cards and one (1) of the following:

RARE

RARE Royal

Instant Win

A total of 520 Royal Set Fighter Game Cards will be up for grabs across these packs, and a total of 110 Instant Win Cards will be up for grabs across these packs. There will be 31,815 UFC Walkout Booster Packs minted in total, 28,715 of which will be available for purchase on the primary market. Here’s the full breakdown:

There will be a Public Pack-Purchase Limit of 50 packs for the first 48 hours of the drop. Following that period, there will be a Public Pack-Purchase Limit of 100 packs. On February 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET, the 100-pack limit will be increased to unlimited.

Walkout Set Notes

The Walkout Set is the first Reignmakers UFC 2024 Headline Set. Two (2) Headline Set cards are required for exclusive contests, which include RMWC qualifiers, VIP experiences, event packs, prize packs and DFS pack prizing.

The Walkout Set is loaded with fighters who are scheduled to fight through first six weeks of the 2024 UFC Event Schedule (although these packs have no guarantees).

