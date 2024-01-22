Opening odds for 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will take the PGA TOUR to Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California this week. The field at Torrey Pines is a strong one, featuring Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay, among others. Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023 with a final score of -13, defeating runner-up Keegan Bradley by two strokes.
Homa enters this year’s tournament with +1100 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Schauffele and Cantlay sit ahead of him at +900 and +1000 apiece. Collin Morikawa follows at +1200, with up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg landing at +2000. Nick Dunlap, the 20-year-old amateur who shocked the golfing world with a win at the American Express last week, is installed at +13000.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off Thursday, January 25. The tournament will run through Sunday, January 28. Because this is a full-field event, there will be cut after two rounds ahead of weekend play.
2024 Farmers Insurance Opening Odds
|Xander Schauffele
|+900
|+225
|+115
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|+240
|+125
|Max Homa
|+1100
|+260
|+130
|Collin Morikawa
|+1200
|+280
|+140
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2000
|+450
|+240
|Sungjae Im
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Min Woo Lee
|+2200
|+550
|+260
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Jason Day
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Keegan Bradley
|+3000
|+700
|+330
|Sahith Theegala
|+3500
|+800
|+400
|Eric Cole
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Sepp Straka
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Will Zalatoris
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Justin Rose
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Harris English
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Adrian Meronk
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Shane Lowry
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Daniel Berger
|+5500
|+1200
|+500
|Beau Hossler
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Stephan Jaeger
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Keith Mitchell
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Billy Horschel
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Ryan Fox
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Patrick Rodgers
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Luke List
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Adam Svensson
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Taylor Pendrith
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Taylor Montgomery
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Akshay Bhatia
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Thomas Detry
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Ben Griffin
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Aaron Rai
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|J.J. Spaun
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Adam Schenk
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Taylor Moore
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Sam Ryder
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Kevin Yu
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|K.H. Lee
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Justin Suh
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Emiliano Grillo
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Alex Smalley
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Tom Hoge
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Nick Dunlap
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Michael Kim
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matthieu Pavon
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Matt Wallace
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Gary Woodland
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Davis Thompson
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Chesson Hadley
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Austin Eckroat
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Alexander Bjork
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Vince Whaley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Victor Perez
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Nick Hardy
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Maverick McNealy
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ben Kohles
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Vincent Norrman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|S.H. Kim
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Mark Hubbard
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sam Stevens
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Robert MacIntyre
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Cameron Champ
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Will Gordon
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Matti Schmid
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Doug Ghim
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Carl Yuan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Zac Blair
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Taiga Semikawa
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Seamus Power
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Ryan Moore
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Patrick Fishburn
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Max Greyserman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Lanto Griffin
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Joel Dahmen
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Jimmy Stanger
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Jake Knapp
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Garrick Higgo
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Chris Gotterup
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Chan Kim
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Troy Merritt
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Nate Lashley
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Matt NeSmith
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Kevin Streelman
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Harry Hall
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Harrison Endycott
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Francesco Molinari
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Charley Hoffman
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Chad Ramey
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Carson Young
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Callum Tarren
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Ben Martin
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Alejandro Tosti
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Sami Valimaki
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Robby Shelton
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Peter Malnati
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Parker Coody
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Nico Echavarria
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Joe Highsmith
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Davis Riley
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Chez Reavie
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Chandler Phillips
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Brandt Snedeker
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Ben Silverman
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Wilson Furr
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Roger Sloan
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Rico Hoey
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Norman Xiong
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Martin Laird
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Justin Lower
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Josh Teater
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Hayden Springer
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Hayden Buckley
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|David Lipsky
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Ryan McCormick
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Mac Meissner
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Blaine Hale, Jr.
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Andrew Novak
|+60000
|+13000
|+4000
|Trace Crowe
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Pierceson Coody
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|J.B. Holmes
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Tom Whitney
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Scott Gutschewski
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Rafael Campos
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Paul Barjon
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Kevin Dougherty
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|David Skinns
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Cameron Sisk
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Nick Watney
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Raul Pereda
|+200000
|+35000
|+11000
|Michael Block
|+200000
|+35000
|+11000
|Tyson Alexander
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Ryan Brehm
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Marcus Byrd
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Ben Taylor
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000