Opening odds for 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

The field is set for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
The Sentry - Final Round Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will take the PGA TOUR to Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California this week. The field at Torrey Pines is a strong one, featuring Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay, among others. Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023 with a final score of -13, defeating runner-up Keegan Bradley by two strokes.

Homa enters this year’s tournament with +1100 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Schauffele and Cantlay sit ahead of him at +900 and +1000 apiece. Collin Morikawa follows at +1200, with up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg landing at +2000. Nick Dunlap, the 20-year-old amateur who shocked the golfing world with a win at the American Express last week, is installed at +13000.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off Thursday, January 25. The tournament will run through Sunday, January 28. Because this is a full-field event, there will be cut after two rounds ahead of weekend play.

2024 Farmers Insurance Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Xander Schauffele +900 +225 +115
Patrick Cantlay +1000 +240 +125
Max Homa +1100 +260 +130
Collin Morikawa +1200 +280 +140
Ludvig Aberg +2000 +450 +240
Sungjae Im +2200 +500 +250
Min Woo Lee +2200 +550 +260
Tony Finau +2500 +550 +275
Jason Day +2500 +550 +280
Keegan Bradley +3000 +700 +330
Sahith Theegala +3500 +800 +400
Eric Cole +3500 +700 +350
Sepp Straka +4000 +900 +400
Will Zalatoris +4500 +900 +450
Justin Rose +4500 +1000 +450
Hideki Matsuyama +4500 +900 +400
Harris English +4500 +1000 +450
Adrian Meronk +4500 +1000 +450
Nicolai Hojgaard +5000 +1000 +450
Shane Lowry +5500 +1100 +500
Daniel Berger +5500 +1200 +500
Beau Hossler +6500 +1400 +600
Stephan Jaeger +7000 +1400 +600
Keith Mitchell +7000 +1400 +650
Billy Horschel +7000 +1400 +600
Ryan Fox +7500 +1400 +650
Patrick Rodgers +7500 +1400 +650
Luke List +7500 +1400 +650
Adam Svensson +7500 +1400 +650
Taylor Pendrith +8000 +1600 +700
Taylor Montgomery +8000 +1600 +750
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 +1600 +700
Akshay Bhatia +8000 +1600 +700
Thomas Detry +9000 +1800 +800
Ben Griffin +9000 +1800 +800
Aaron Rai +9000 +1600 +750
J.J. Spaun +10000 +1800 +800
Adam Schenk +10000 +1800 +800
Taylor Moore +11000 +2200 +900
Sam Ryder +11000 +2200 +900
Ryo Hisatsune +11000 +2000 +900
Mackenzie Hughes +11000 +2200 +900
Kevin Yu +11000 +2200 +1000
K.H. Lee +11000 +2000 +900
Justin Suh +11000 +2200 +900
Emiliano Grillo +11000 +2000 +900
Alex Smalley +11000 +2200 +900
Tom Hoge +13000 +2200 +1000
Nick Dunlap +13000 +2500 +1000
Nicholas Lindheim +13000 +2500 +1000
Michael Kim +13000 +2500 +1100
Matthieu Pavon +13000 +2500 +1000
Matt Wallace +13000 +2500 +1000
Gary Woodland +13000 +2500 +1000
Davis Thompson +13000 +2500 +1000
Chesson Hadley +13000 +2500 +1000
Austin Eckroat +13000 +2500 +1100
Alexander Bjork +13000 +2500 +1000
Vince Whaley +15000 +3000 +1200
Victor Perez +15000 +3000 +1200
Scott Stallings +15000 +3000 +1200
Nick Hardy +15000 +3000 +1200
Maverick McNealy +15000 +3000 +1200
Ben Kohles +15000 +2800 +1100
Vincent Norrman +18000 +3500 +1200
S.H. Kim +18000 +3500 +1400
Mark Hubbard +18000 +3500 +1200
Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1400
Sam Stevens +20000 +4000 +1600
Robert MacIntyre +20000 +3500 +1400
Cameron Champ +20000 +3500 +1400
Will Gordon +25000 +4500 +1800
Tyler Duncan +25000 +4500 +1800
Matti Schmid +25000 +4500 +1800
Jhonattan Vegas +25000 +4500 +1800
Jacob Bridgeman +25000 +4000 +1600
Greyson Sigg +25000 +4000 +1600
Doug Ghim +25000 +4000 +1400
Carl Yuan +25000 +4000 +1600
Zac Blair +30000 +5500 +2000
Taiga Semikawa +30000 +5500 +2000
Seamus Power +30000 +5000 +1800
Ryan Moore +30000 +5000 +1800
Patrick Fishburn +30000 +6000 +2200
Max Greyserman +30000 +5000 +2000
Lee Hodges +30000 +5500 +2000
Lanto Griffin +30000 +5000 +1800
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2000
Joel Dahmen +30000 +5500 +2000
Jimmy Stanger +30000 +5500 +2000
Jake Knapp +30000 +5000 +2000
Garrick Higgo +30000 +6000 +2200
Dylan Wu +30000 +5000 +1800
Chris Gotterup +30000 +5000 +2000
Chan Kim +30000 +6000 +2200
Troy Merritt +35000 +7000 +2500
Nate Lashley +35000 +6000 +2200
Matt NeSmith +35000 +6500 +2500
Kevin Streelman +35000 +6500 +2200
Harry Hall +35000 +7000 +2500
Harrison Endycott +35000 +6000 +2200
Francesco Molinari +35000 +6000 +2200
Charley Hoffman +35000 +7000 +2500
Chad Ramey +35000 +6000 +2200
Carson Young +35000 +6500 +2200
Callum Tarren +35000 +6000 +2200
Ben Martin +35000 +6500 +2500
Alejandro Tosti +35000 +6000 +2200
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000 +7000 +2500
Sami Valimaki +40000 +7000 +2500
Robby Shelton +40000 +7000 +2500
Peter Malnati +40000 +7500 +2500
Parker Coody +40000 +8000 +3000
Nico Echavarria +40000 +7500 +2800
Joe Highsmith +40000 +7500 +2800
Davis Riley +40000 +7500 +2800
Chez Reavie +40000 +8000 +2800
Chandler Phillips +40000 +8000 +2800
Brandt Snedeker +40000 +8000 +3000
Ben Silverman +40000 +7500 +2800
Aaron Baddeley +40000 +7000 +2500
Wilson Furr +50000 +8000 +3000
Roger Sloan +50000 +9000 +3500
Rico Hoey +50000 +9000 +3500
Norman Xiong +50000 +10000 +3500
Martin Laird +50000 +8000 +3000
Justin Lower +50000 +9000 +3500
Josh Teater +50000 +10000 +3500
Hayden Springer +50000 +9000 +3500
Hayden Buckley +50000 +9000 +3500
David Lipsky +50000 +8000 +3000
Ryan McCormick +60000 +11000 +4000
Mac Meissner +60000 +10000 +3500
Blaine Hale, Jr. +60000 +10000 +3500
Andrew Novak +60000 +13000 +4000
Trace Crowe +80000 +13000 +5000
Pierceson Coody +80000 +13000 +4500
J.B. Holmes +80000 +13000 +4500
Tom Whitney +100000 +20000 +6500
Scott Gutschewski +100000 +20000 +6500
Rafael Campos +100000 +20000 +6500
Paul Barjon +100000 +18000 +6000
Kevin Dougherty +100000 +15000 +5500
David Skinns +100000 +18000 +6000
Cameron Sisk +100000 +18000 +6000
Nick Watney +150000 +30000 +8000
Raul Pereda +200000 +35000 +11000
Michael Block +200000 +35000 +11000
Tyson Alexander +250000 +40000 +13000
Ryan Brehm +250000 +40000 +18000
Marcus Byrd +250000 +40000 +20000
Ben Taylor +250000 +40000 +13000
