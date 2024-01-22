Opening odds for 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will take the PGA TOUR to Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California this week. The field at Torrey Pines is a strong one, featuring Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay, among others. Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023 with a final score of -13, defeating runner-up Keegan Bradley by two strokes.

Homa enters this year’s tournament with +1100 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Schauffele and Cantlay sit ahead of him at +900 and +1000 apiece. Collin Morikawa follows at +1200, with up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg landing at +2000. Nick Dunlap, the 20-year-old amateur who shocked the golfing world with a win at the American Express last week, is installed at +13000.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off Thursday, January 25. The tournament will run through Sunday, January 28. Because this is a full-field event, there will be cut after two rounds ahead of weekend play.