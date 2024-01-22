Pick on the Spread for New Orleans-Houston Christian on January 22

The New Orleans Privateers and Houston Christian Huskies both enter Monday’s showdown in Houston 2-3 in Southland play and looking to ascended in the conference standings.

New Orleans Privateers (-2.5, 157.5) vs. Houston Christian Huskies

On the side of New Orleans is one of the top scorers in the country, Jordan Johnson, who is sixth in the country in points per game with 21.8 while making 38.3% of his 3-point shots and 85% of his free throws.

Johnson and the rest of the Privateers face a Houston Christian defense that is 311th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and 330th specifically in home games.

Both teams have done a solid job guarding the 3-point arc this season, with Houston Christian ranking 48th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and New Orleans 10”th, though New Orleans’ 3-point shooting defense goes to 57th in games played away from home.

Regardless of what defense Houston Christian has faced this season, the team has struggled on offense with the team nationally ranked 359th in points scored on a per possession basis and their 24.8% 3-point shooting is second-worst in the nation.

Taking care of the ball has also been an issue for Houston Christian, committing the fourth-most turnovers per offensive play in the country and faces a Privateers team that is 60th in the country in turnovers forced per defensive play in games played away from home.

With Houston Christian allowing opponents to rebound 36.3% of their missed shots in home games, giving the Huskies the sixth-worst home defensive rebound rate in the country, New Orleans will bounce back from a pair of losses last week to earn a win on Monday.

The Play: New Orleans -2.5