NFL mock draft 2024: Divisional round losers added to the board

The 2024 Divisional round is wrapped up and we now know the top 28 picks of the NFL Draft.

By Nick Simon
The Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs has wrapped up and just four teams remain as both he AFC and NFC Championship Games will take place this Sunday. Fans of the Texans, Packers, Buccaneers, and Bills saw their respective seasons end this past weekend and now look toward whatever their teams will do in the offseason. That includes the 2024 NFL Draft, where we now know the order for the top 28 picks of the first round.

Below, I’ll offer my post-Divisional round mock for the 2024 draft.

  1. Washington Commanders (via Carolina Panthers/Chicago Bears) — Caleb Williams, QB, USC
  2. Chicago Bears — Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
  3. New England Patriots — Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
  4. Arizona Cardinals — Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
  5. Los Angeles Chargers — Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  6. New York Giants — Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  7. Tennessee Titans — Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  8. Atlanta Falcons — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
  9. Chicago Bears — Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
  10. New York Jets — JC Latham, OT, Alabama
  11. Minnesota Vikings — Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
  12. Denver Broncos — Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
  13. Las Vegas Raiders — Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
  14. New Orleans Saints — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  15. Indianapolis Colts — Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
  16. Seattle Seahawks — Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars — Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
  18. Cincinnati Bengals — Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
  19. Los Angeles Rams — Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
  21. Miami Dolphins — Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  22. Philadelphia Eagles — Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
  23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) — Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
  24. Dallas Cowboys — Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
  25. Green Bay Packers — Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington
  27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans) — Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
  28. Buffalo Bills — Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

A few tweaks were made from last week’s mock draft and yes, I’m sticking by my prediction of Chicago swapping picks at the top of the board with Washington, although I may be swayed in the coming weeks. Chicago poached Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to fill its OC vacancy on Monday and we’ll find out soon if that affects the decision whether to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams or stick with current starter Justin Fields.

I still have the Bears moving down a spot to take Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 2 and for all the talk about this being a strong QB class, this could potentially be an even stronger WR class. We’ve seen loaded receiver classes in recent years with the 2020 and 2022 draft both featuring six wideouts taken off the board in the first round, and that could be matched or even surpassed this April depending on how the end of the round shakes out.

LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze would both be the top WR taken in any other year while Florida State’s Keon Coleman could rise with a strong showing in combine season. Speaking of LSU, Nabers was so dominant that he overshadowed teammate Brian Thomas Jr., who I have going to the Texans at No. 23 after a year where he caught 68 targets for 1,177 yards (17.3 ypc) and 17 touchdowns. If your team is in dire need of a reliable pass-catcher, there’s no excuse to not snag one of these guys.

