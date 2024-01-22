NFL mock draft 2024: Divisional round losers added to the board

The Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs has wrapped up and just four teams remain as both he AFC and NFC Championship Games will take place this Sunday. Fans of the Texans, Packers, Buccaneers, and Bills saw their respective seasons end this past weekend and now look toward whatever their teams will do in the offseason. That includes the 2024 NFL Draft, where we now know the order for the top 28 picks of the first round.

Below, I’ll offer my post-Divisional round mock for the 2024 draft.

A few tweaks were made from last week’s mock draft and yes, I’m sticking by my prediction of Chicago swapping picks at the top of the board with Washington, although I may be swayed in the coming weeks. Chicago poached Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to fill its OC vacancy on Monday and we’ll find out soon if that affects the decision whether to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams or stick with current starter Justin Fields.

I still have the Bears moving down a spot to take Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 2 and for all the talk about this being a strong QB class, this could potentially be an even stronger WR class. We’ve seen loaded receiver classes in recent years with the 2020 and 2022 draft both featuring six wideouts taken off the board in the first round, and that could be matched or even surpassed this April depending on how the end of the round shakes out.

LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze would both be the top WR taken in any other year while Florida State’s Keon Coleman could rise with a strong showing in combine season. Speaking of LSU, Nabers was so dominant that he overshadowed teammate Brian Thomas Jr., who I have going to the Texans at No. 23 after a year where he caught 68 targets for 1,177 yards (17.3 ypc) and 17 touchdowns. If your team is in dire need of a reliable pass-catcher, there’s no excuse to not snag one of these guys.