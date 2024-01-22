Where are the Bills drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Buffalo Bills’ 2024 Super Bowl hopes came crashing down with a missed field goal that sealed a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. With the Bills season over, Buffalo will begin looking toward the upcoming offseason and the 2024 season. They finished 2023 with an 11-6 regular season record and an AFC East title, and land at the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bills draft order: 28th overall pick

The Bills have draft needs at wide receiver, as it looks unlikely that they will be able to keep both Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs on the roster. They also have a slate of edge rushers who hit free agency this offseason, and they may be looking to beef up their pass rush with their first-round pick.

Bills mock draft: Potential first-round pick

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

It’s hard to say which elite edge rushers in this class will be left on the board at No. 28, but if a name like Robinson, Jared Verse, or Laiatu Latu falls to the Bills, we can bet they will prioritize the pass rush. Look for them to grab a WR in the second round. Robinson finished the 2023 season with 15 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles across just seven games.