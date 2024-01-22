Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales fight time, live stream, full card for light flyweight title bout

Japanese light flyweight sensation Kenshiro Teraji is set to defend his WBC and WBA belts against Carlos Canizales on Tuesday, January 23. The unified light flyweight championship is on the line as the bout takes place at the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales

ESPN+ will have coverage of this card early Tuesday morning starting at 4 a.m. ET. Ringwalks for Teraji-Canizales are expected at 7 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $10.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Teraji (22-1, 14 KOs) is currently the No. 1 ranked light flyweight fighter in the world, per BoxRec. His lone loss came to Masamichi Yabuki, but he avenged that defeat with a third-round KO win over Yabuki in March 2022. “The Amazing Boy” has won his last four bouts by KO, including a ninth-round TKO win over Hekkie Budler. The 32-year-old now looks to defend his unified light flyweight title for a third time.

Canizales (26-1, 19 KOs) is the No. 4 ranked light flyweight fighter, per BoxRec. He previously held the WBA light flyweight title from 2018-2021, before suffering his first defeat from Esteban Bermudez. Since that loss, he has won his last four, including a technical decision win against Daniel Matellon last June.

Fight odds

Teraji is the betting favorite, entering with -800 odds to win. Canizales is the underdog with +500 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Teraji by KO/TKO (-130), according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

