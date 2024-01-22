2024 Australian Open odds: Who is the favorite to win men’s Grand Slam tournament

The first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is in full effect with the Australian Open men’s quarterfinals starting on Monday, January 22. The final eight men are competing for the ultimate spot at finals on Sunday, January 28.

Novak Djokovic holds the #1 spot on the 2024 men’s tennis ATP rankings and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s the current favorite to win the Australian Open at +110. Carlos Alcaraz is back after missing last year’s tournament due to injury. He is right behind Djokovic at +225. Jannik Sinner has the third-best odds to win on DraftKings at +425.

Last year at the 2023 Australian Open, three Americans made it to the quarterfinal round: Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton. Taylor Fritz was defeated early in just the second round last year, however, this year's betting odds look a little different with #12 Fritz as the best (by default) and only American man to make it into the quarterfinal round.

The men’s schedule for the quarterfinals is as follows:

Monday, January 22

#1 Novak Djokovic vs. #12 Taylor Fritz at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23

#4 Jannik Sinner vs. #5 Andrey Rublev at 4:15 a.m. ET

#6 Alexander Zverev vs. #2 Carlos Alcaraz at TBD

#9 Hubert Hurkacz vs. #3 Daniil Medvedev at TBD