2024 Australian Open odds: Who is the favorite to win women’s Grand Slam tournament

The 2024 Australian Open women’s quarterfinals start on Monday, January 22 with the last eight women defending their spot in Melbourne. The tournament concludes on Saturday, January 27 with the women’s final.

Aryna Sabalenka is the only woman to make it back in the quarterfinal round of the tournament after last year’s AO performance. In 2023 she was ranked at #5, since then she has soared to #2 right behind the #1 seed Iga Swiatek.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Sabalenka listed as the current favorite to win the 2024 Australian Open at +120. This comes after a major upset with #1 Swiatek losing in three sets, to unseeded Linda Noskova.

Coco Gauff brings in the second-best odds to win as well as the best American to win the first major tournament of the year, coming in at +150. Her path during the Australian Open has been pretty consistent, especially after an upward trajectory since winning her first Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open. Qinwen Zheng has the third best odds to win the tournament at +600.

The women's schedule for the quarterfinals is as follows:

Monday, January 22

Marta Kostyuk vs. #4 Cori Gauff at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23

#9 Barbora Krejcikova vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka at 3 a.m. ET

Linda Noskova vs. Dayana Yastremska at TBD

Anna Kalinskaya vs. #12 Qinwen Zheng at TBD