NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 22

There are eight games that will tip off across the NBA tonight and that presents plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings NBA DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies, $5,000

Aldama is riding the value line tonight as the team visits the Toronto Raptors this evening. The second-year forward has been flying under the radar as a good value option in DFS this year, averaging 23.1 FPTS per game with his presence as a rebounder on the blocks. Those numbers have been ticking up as he’s earned more starts in recent weeks, delivering 25 DKFP in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. I’d carve out a spot for him in your lineups tonight.

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,900

Reid has been a big presence for Minnesota in the paint and is poised to deliver another solid outing against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. He’s averaging 23.7 DKFP per game but earned around 30 for managers in back-to-back games, coming away with 18 points, four blocks, and three rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma City. Snag him for your lineups this evening.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls, $4,700

Speaking of Chicago, Dosunmu has been solid, but has gone off for big DFS performances from time to time. That was the case in the aforementioned game against Memphis on Saturday, where he dropped 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists to earn 37.5 DKFP. I’d ride the hot hand and consider him for tonight’s contest against the Phoenix Suns.